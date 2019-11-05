Anthony Davis on Signing With Chicago Bulls: "It's a Possibility" By Stephen Douglas | Nov 04 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Anthony Davis surprised the Perspectives Charter School boys and girls basketball teams at Lulu's Hot Dogs on Monday. Davis took some questions for the kids and was asked whether he would consider returning to his hometown and sign with the Bulls. And Davis didn't say no!

Lakers star Anthony Davis on possibility of playing for hometown Chicago Bulls in future: “I mean, I am a free agent next year ... but we will see.” pic.twitter.com/Y377w1AlAQ — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 5, 2019

Through the hope and laughter of the children, Davis said, "There's nothing like playing at home. I mean, I am a free agent next year. We'll see. It's a possibility." This is the opposite of how Davis handled his final season in New Orleans.

It is highly unlikely that Anthony Davis spends a year playing with LeBron James and living in Los Angeles, California and then decides to move back to Chicago the next winter to play with Zach LaVine. Unless he really loves hot dogs.