Anthony Davis Hit the Biggest Shot of His NBA Career
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 20 2020
Anthony Davis has his moment. Davis hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets. Davis scored the final 10 points for the Lakers and finished with a game-high 31 .
Despite leading the team in scoring and getting the last few buckets for the Lakers down the stretch anyway, it was a bit of a redemptive shot as Nikola Jokic had backed Davis down and scored easily to put the Nuggets in the lead on the previous possession.
So now Anthony Davis has hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in a conference finals game. If people had questions about him before, they shouldn't now. He has never taken a bigger shot in the NBA.
The Lakers now lead the series, 2-0. Game 3 is Tuesday.