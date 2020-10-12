Anthony Davis, Erik Spoelstra and Dwight Howard Among Those Brought to Tears By the NBA Finals
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 11 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. Anthony Davis cried at the end of the game. He won a championship after seven seasons in New Orleans. One of the best players in the league, finally crowned. Happiness. Relief. Emotions!
There were probably a ton of tears in the Miami Heat locker room. An incredible postseason run ended. It must have been disappointing and anti-climatic. Erik Spolestra needed a moment before he could do his press conference. He said the locker room was "down." They shouldn't be. They were a part of something incredible. And they get to go home.
Dwight Howard posted a video telling people to never give up on their dreams. Dwight Howard, crying tears of happiness.
It's an emotional night. Everyone has earned a good cry.