Another Padres Fan Fight Sees One Fan Go Tumbling Down Multiple Rows in the Upper Deck
Here's another fan fight from this weekend's Los Angeles Dodgers - San Diego Padres series at Petco Park. This one was captured accidentally as someone was filming the big screen during a musical performance when their attention was drawn back to the stands just in time to see some guy get punched in the face and get sent flying down the seats in the upper deck.
It's unclear who the guy who went headfirst a few rows down was rooting for, but the rest of the video is Padres fan on Padres fan violence as the guy in the brown jersey then goes after a fan in a Juan Soto jersey and maybe a friend. It appears they're both on the ground by the time the camera turns away in the middle of the chaos.