Roundup: Anna Kendrick Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Lines; MLB Trade Deadline Recap; Damian Lillard Trade Going Nowhere
Donald Trump charged in scheme to overturn 2020 election ... A look at who Trump's unnamed co-conspirators could be ... Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board ... Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.25 billion ... Stock futures down after Fitch downgrades U.S. debt rating ... Gilgo Beach killer hunt was slowed by infighting between police and prosecutors ... How Russia helped turn China into world's biggest car exporter ... Anna Kendrick joins SAG-AFTRA picket lines ... Writers Guild to meet with studios, streamers on August 4 ... Hasan Minhaj is the frontrunner to take over "The Daily Show" ... Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter ... Recapping the MLB trade deadline ... Justin Verlander is back with the Astros ... There's no traction on a Damian Lillard trade ...
All 27 outs from Framber Valdez's no-hitter.
The trailer for Hard Knocks with the Jets is out.
Good luck hitting this.
I could watch these videos all day.
Foo Fighters-- "Under You"