Roundup: Anna Kendrick Is Dating Bill Hader; RIP Louie Anderson; Best NFL Divisional Round Bets
Louie Anderson died at 68 after battle with cancer ... Booster shots are effective against severe illness from omicron variant ... U.S., NATO surge lethal weaponry to Ukraine ... Roc Nation Names Brett Yormark COO ... Frandsen hopes to pass along passion for baseball in new role ... Why are decaf coffee pots orange ... Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agree to keep talking to de-escalate Ukraine crisis ... Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year ... Nasdaq continued its slide on Friday ... Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been dating for a year ... Netflix stock dropped sharply ... "Knives Out 2" release expected in late 2022 ... Steve Kerr takes blame for Warriors loss to Pacers ... Texas hires Gary Patterson as a special assistant ... The Houston Texans are certainly up to something ... Tough scene for Penny Hardaway ... Grayson Allen was ejected for a dirty foul on Alex Caruso ...
Why are Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase so dominant? [The Ringer]
Inside Cooper Kupp's transformation [Sports Illustrated]
Best bets for NFL divisional round [CBS Sports]
Bracket Watch: Wisconsin moves to a No. 1 seed [The Athletic]
The unfiltered and unforgettable year of Aaron Rodgers [ESPN]
Lincoln Riley and USC are reeling in transfers [Yahoo Sports]
Mike Woodson has Indiana believing again [The Big Lead]
Seth Rogen survived the Hot Ones gauntlet. Barely.
The trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has dropped.
Chappelle's Show debuted 19 years ago.
Public Enemy -- "Fight the Power"