Anna Horford Knew That Look Meant Her Brother Was About to Go Off
Al Horford did the thing where the old guy at the gym hits a breaking point and takes over a run. Instead of doing it at a YMCA or a rec center with a dusty floor that hasn't been swept in years, he did it in a must-win Game 4 for the Boston Celtics against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 35-year-old poured in 30 points on 11-for-14 shooting and posted a +20.
Horford was locked in from the jump but things went to a different level early in the third quarter, when Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked on the 15th-year player and stared him down. A move that did not go unnoticed. And all the Celtics forward did after this was kick copious amounts of ass.
And-ones. Triples. A pump-fake and blow-by punctuated by a dunk at the expense of Giannis. All brought on by a single sneer. Horford's sister, Anna, wrote the moment down in her notepad and filed it away for later use. She's seen that look before and it's almost always been followed by the bringing of pain.
So the Bucks strategy for Game 5 should be ... to not do that. It only ends one way.