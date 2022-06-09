Angels Manager Phil Nevin Really Likes Nickelback
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling badly and looking to shake things up. On Tuesday, in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, they fired manager Joe Maddon and replaced him with interim manager Phil Nevin. Then on Wednesday night, every Angels player walked to the plate with Nickelback songs blasting. Nevin was apparently a big fan of it.
Obviously the move was meant as something funny to completely change things up. But not for Nevin. No, he's actually a big fan of the band. He said as much after the game.
OK, now I desperately need to know what Nevin's favorite Nickelback songs are. I feel like he's either a "How You Remind Me" or a "Feelin' Way Too Damn Good" guy.
Firing Maddon and blasting Nickelback have failed to work. The Angels have now lost 14 in a row after starting the season 27-17. It has been an epic collapse for a team with two of MLB's biggest stars.