Angel Hernandez Ran With the Bulls in AAA, Still Has Trouble With a Strike Zone
Welcome back.
Angel Hernandez hasn't worked an MLB game since April 3rd, but appears to be preparing to return to the big leagues. Most recently he's been on assignment in Triple-A working Charlotte Knights games. On Tuesday he was behind the plate and it looks like he picked up right where he left off.
Codify Baseball got a hold of the pitch charts with Hernandez's calls and some of them stick out like a sore thumb.
Nothing truly egregious beyond a couple ball calls that were right over the plate, but it's more about the totality of the effort. All those borderline calls that aren't borderline once you see them in black and white, or blue and orange in this case. That's what makes Angel Hernandez the Angel Hernandez we all know.
Which is why its important to remember the rest of the stuff. Hernandez has been gone for a couple months, possibly dealing with a medical issue. Now he's back out of the field, which is actually good. Here he is with the rest of his crew playing a game with the Durham Bulls mascot and kids dressed in bull costumes.
Do you think those kids care are more worried about Angel Hernandez's strike zone or him stepping on their tails?