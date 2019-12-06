Andy Ruiz Gained 15 Pounds in Six Months By Stephen Douglas | Dec 06 2019 Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 - Weigh In | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua meet for their rematch on Saturday in Saudi Arabia at the "Clash on the Dunes." The rivals weighed in on Friday with Joshua tipping the scales at 237 pounds and Ruiz tipping the scales even further at 283.7 pounds.

Andy Ruiz has gained 15 pounds in six months. Same amount Buster Douglas gained between upsetting Mike Tyson and getting KTFO'd by Evander Holyfield. A similar fate likely awaits Ruiz tomorrow. https://t.co/w04WtCuzrV — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 6, 2019

Joshua is trimmer, having lost 10 pounds since he was upset by Ruiz in June. Ruiz appears to have found those pounds, and then some, coming in 15 pounds heavier than he was six months ago. Some might suggest this means Ruiz hasn't been working as hard while basking in the glory of the most important win of his career and one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. I say it's unfair to weigh a man the week after Thanksgiving.