Andy Reid Once Ate a 40-Ounce Steak in 19 Minutes By Stephen Douglas | Oct 01 2019

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 this season. Today, ESPN's David Fleming basically dropped Andy Reid: An Oral History. The article contains the following anecdote from Steve Mariucci. Reid and Mariucci coached together on Mike Holmgren's staff in Green Bay from 1992 to 1995 and shared an office. At some point in the early 90's they went to a steakhouse by the name of Prime Quarter together. Via ESPN:

We ate, man. One night we were at the Prime Quarter and we both order a giant 40-ounce steak. This thing is huge. The girl comes out and tells us if we eat this thing in under an hour you get your picture on the wall and a chef's hat and all that. Andy finished his in 19 minutes. I ate mine in 30. Our picture is still on the wall there.

Andy Reid is a legend, yes, but let's not sleep on Mooch housing a 40oz steak in a half-hour. I think this was just his way of backdoor bragging about his greatest food-related accomplishment.

Andy Reid has a 199-124 record in his 21-year career. He's 7th on the all-time wins list and will pass Marty Schottenheimer sometime this month. Mike Tomlin, at 126 wins, is the closest active coach. There's no way he's ever eaten that much steak that quickly.