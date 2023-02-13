Andy Reid Wanted to Kiss Tom Rinaldi After the Chiefs Won the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. It was the second Super Bowl victory in Andy Reid's legendary career and following the game Tom Rinaldi tracked him down to ask him what the win meant to him. Reid's answer?
"It means a lot. I could kiss you right now, but I'm not gonna do that."
Reid came a long way during the game. He was unavailable for a halftime interview because the Chiefs apparently don't make him available when the team is losing. From not wanting to talk to Rinaldi to wanting to kiss him in less than two hours. That's got to be a record.