You Can't Unsee These Andy Reid Easter Eggs
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 12 2020
Andy Reid is a living legend. From his Hawaiian feel-good shirts to his I'm-celebrating-winning-the Super-Bowl-by-eating-a-cheeseburger comment, everything thing this man does puts a smile on your face, and in these times, we all need a good smile.
Well, prepare to flash those pearly whites again again because Andy Reid as an easter egg is as unforgettable as Andy Reid the human.
First of all, shoutout to Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. He's a talented artist.
Secondly, thank you, Tanoh. This is exactly what I needed today.
Third, the happy Reid egg placed next to the sugary gum drop is the best. Stern Reid and surprised Reid are also fabulous. But you can honestly imagine Reid crushing a few gum drops on Easter by just looking at the egg.