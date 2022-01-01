Andy Cohen's Drunken Bill de Blasio Rant Was Perfect
Andy Cohen rang in the New Year in fine style Friday night/Saturday morning. He hosted CNN's New Year's Live with Anderson Cooper and managed to get Cooper wasted like always. Then, just after the ceremonial ball drop, he absolutely annihilated outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. It was stunning.
Cohen had a protracted rant about how awful de Blasio has been for New York and how he hated watching the mayor take a victory lap dance on New Year's. All the while, Cooper attempted to rein in his similarly sh*tfaced co-host.
Check this out, it's absolutely beautiful:
I know a lot of New Yorkers, Cohen summed up their feelings pretty well in that rant. It was well done and was great TV.