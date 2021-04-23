Andrew Yang Back on Knicks Bandwagon Two Years After Breaking Up With Them
The New York Knicks are not just relevant again, they are good. With 12 games remaining they have already won more games than they have in any season since 2014. They're on pace to finish with their second-best winning percentage of the last two decades. They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and have an emerging legitimate MVP candidate in Julius Randle. For those fans who have stuck with the Knicks through thick and thin, it must be a great feeling. Also Andrew Yang.
Yang retweeted an article from The Ringer titled, "The Knicks are Back." The Ringer previously covered Yang's run for Mayor of New York City. In January, The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner appeared on Yang's podcast, Yang Speaks, to "discuss the future of Andrew's favorite teams, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets." The only problem with any of this? Yang tweeted two years ago that he had broken up with the Knicks, calling it "one of the best decisions of my life" and saying he felt freer because of it.
This could be damning for Yang. A politician flip-flopping like this never looks good and voters may be wary. But it is unlikely Bill Simmons can abide this kind of wishy-washy fandom. The Sports Czar would not like someone turning his back on his team only to come crawling back like nothing happened just two years later when they were good again.