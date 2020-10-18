Andrew Siciliano Off RedZone Today Following Positive COVID Test
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 18, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
NFL play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano will miss calling NFL RedZone today for the first time ever following a positive test for COVID this morning.
He posted a video on social media explaining the decision to sit this week out, saying he had two negative tests, then a positive, then another negative. Despite the string of negatives, he's inactive out of "an abundance of caution."
As Siciliano mentioned, Dan Hellie stepped in on short notice to fill Siciliano's role of calling all the touchdowns and RedZone moments from around the NFL this week. It's one of the toughest jobs in sports broadcasting and it's pretty amazing Siciliano hasn't missed a show previously because of sickness or anything else in life happening.
Happy to hear he's feeling fine. Hopefully it winds up being a false-positive, which we've seen around the NFL this year, and Siciliano is back next week.