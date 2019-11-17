The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Andrew Siciliano: Michael Bennett Wears 'Tiny, Peewee" Shoulder Pads

By Brian Giuffra | Nov 17 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Andrew Siciliano attends DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 at Atlantic Station on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Depending on your television provider, you either watch Scott Hanson or Andrew Siciliano on NFL RedZone. Well, if you aren't on DirectTV's broadcast, you missed an all timer from Siciliano today.

While dissecting a trick play by the Lions' special teams unit, which got Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett to jump and hand the Lions a first down, Siciliano commented on Bennett's small shoulder pads.

In fairness, it's true, Bennett does have tiny shoulder pads.

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to tackle Ty Montgomery #88 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 10, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

But hearing Siciliano break it down is 10-times better.