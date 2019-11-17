Andrew Siciliano: Michael Bennett Wears 'Tiny, Peewee" Shoulder Pads By Brian Giuffra | Nov 17 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Depending on your television provider, you either watch Scott Hanson or Andrew Siciliano on NFL RedZone. Well, if you aren't on DirectTV's broadcast, you missed an all timer from Siciliano today.

While dissecting a trick play by the Lions' special teams unit, which got Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett to jump and hand the Lions a first down, Siciliano commented on Bennett's small shoulder pads.

In fairness, it's true, Bennett does have tiny shoulder pads.

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

But hearing Siciliano break it down is 10-times better.