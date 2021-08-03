Andrew Cuomo's Response to Attorney General's Sexual Harassment Report Included a Slideshow of Him Kissing People
On Tuesday New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Governor Andrew Cuomo's conduct had violated multiple state and federal laws with his behavior. An investigation had found that Cuomo had "harassed current and former state employees, as well as a number of women outside of state government."
In a response this afternoon, Cuomo addressed the accusations in a 14-minute statement that included a brief slideshow of him touching and kissing the faces of various people.
This was an incredible directorial choice. You can understand why he might bring this up as a sort of defense, but it also doesn't disprove anything and the inclusion of the pictures is really quite odd.
Regardless of the slideshow, many people from both sides of the aisle have spent the day calling for Cuomo to resign. Cuomo continues to fight the accusations.