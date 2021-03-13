Roundup: Andrew Cuomo Won't Resign; Lili Reinhart Lands New Netflix Drama; Tom Brady Gets Contract Extension
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 13, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Andrew Cuomo won't resign over sexual misconduct allegations ... Minneapolis agrees to $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family ... U.S. surpasses 100 million vaccine doses administered ... The Nasdaq has underperformed the Dow for four weeks ... U.S. partnering with Japan, India, Australia in vaccine manufacturing ... Joe Biden sets seven-week timeline for universal vaccine access ... Microsoft is investigating suspected Chinese hack ... Lili Reinhart set to star in new Netflix drama ... Kaley Cuoco to play Doris Day in limited series ... Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up ... The Chiefs will restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract ... The Buccaneers extended Tom Brady's contract ... Positive COVID test knocks Kansas out of Big 12 tournament ... Sergio Garcia is putting with his eyes closed ... Eric Bieniemy spent the 2020 season living in a hotel to protect his son ... Juwan Howard got ejected for trying to fight Mark Turgeon ... MLB is on the cusp of some radical rule changes ...
Paris Hilton took on the Hot Ones gauntlet and lived through it.
Explaining cryptocurrency with Jordan Klepper.
Harvey Danger -- "Flagpole Sitta"
Haim -- "The Steps"