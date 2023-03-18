Andrew Catalon's 'FDU Believe It!' Call Was Perfect
Purdue became just the second No. 1 seed in NCAA Men's Tournament history to lose to a #16 seed tonight. Fairleigh Dickinson didn't need a hot shooting night or a wonky buzzer-beater to pull off the upset. The Knights simply outplayed the Big Ten champions, which allowed CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon the chance to calmly deliver the too perfect, "F D you believe it!?"
Yeah, that should hold up nicely. It will sound good when they put together this year's One Shining Moment and it will live on forever thanks to Fairleigh Dickinson's historic upset. FDU and Catalon are joined together in March Madness lore from here on out. Well done.