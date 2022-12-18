Here's Andrés Cantor Calling Argentina's World Cup Victory
Andrés Cantor was born in Buenos Aries, Argentina on December 22, 1962 and moved to America when he was a teenager. Today he got an early 60th birthday present as he called Argentina's World Cup victory over France on Telemundo.
UPDTE: Here's the view of Cantor. Incredibly emotional, happy, and near tears.
Cantor has called matches in both English and Spanish for NBC, Univision and Telemundo going back to the 2000 Olympics. In 2014 Cantor voiced himself in an episode of The Simpsons where he got to use and joke about his signature "Goooooooaaaaaal" call. He also got to break that one out a few times today as Argentina and France scored three goals each before the match went to penalties.