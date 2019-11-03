VIDEO: Andrei Arlovski Suffered One of the Least Violent Knockouts Ever at UFC 244 By Stephen Douglas | Nov 02 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaizinho Rozenstruik and Andrei Arlovski met tonight at UFC 244 in New York City. Arlovski entered the fight with a 49-fight resume and more loses by KO than Rozenstruik has had in his career. Rozenstruik proceeded to knock out Arlovski in 29 seconds.

Rozenstruik is now 9-0 in his career with eight wins by knockout. This one was just a solid shot right behind the ear that put Arlovski on the floor with no doubt the fight was over. It was the kind of punch that makes you wonder how any human can ever be punched above the neck and not immediately drop. Would this same punch have floored someone with a little less "experience?" Who knows, but it dropped Arlovski.

Andrei Arlovski about to make UFC appearance No. 31, the most of any heavyweight in company history.



He made his octagon debut at UFC 28 in November 2000. Here he is on the 500th card in history in November 2019. #UFC244 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 3, 2019

At 40-years old, and having dropped 10 of his last 13 fights over the last four years, you would think this would be it for Arlovski, but probably not. He's got records to break.