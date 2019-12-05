Andre Iguodala: Stephen Curry Played 18 Holes of Golf in Between Back-to-Back, Scored 40 Points Anyway By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 05 2019 Stephen Curry high-fives Andre Iguodala | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala marveled at Steph Curry's bionic abilities while appearing on the Erik Anders Lang show. As Iggy tells it, he went golfing with Curry in between a back-to-back. Curry not only played great golf, but heeded Steve Kerr's warning that he better also play great basketball, and scored 42 points in a win over the Suns.

If you're like me and you're itching to see exactly what those buckets looked like for Curry, we're in luck, as they're right there on YouTube:

This game was April 5, 2017 in Phoenix, after the Warriors had hosted the Timberwolves the evening before.