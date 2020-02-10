Andre Iguodala Killing Philly & His Behind-the-Back Pass From the 3-Point Line is the Pass of the Season
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Andre Iguodala is back in Philadelphia and killing (Killing. KILLING. KILLING!) the 76ers. Igoudala hit 6 of 9* 3-pointers in the first half and has scored 27 in his return. Despite the crazy scoring in the first half, the highlight was this behind the back dime from the corner to David Lee under the basket.
*one of those 3-point attempts was a half-court heave at the end of the 2nd quarter