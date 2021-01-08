Andre Drummond Creates Trenchant Commentary on Perils of Isolation Basketball
By Kyle Koster | Jan 8, 2021, 8:24 AM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been better than expected early on this season, moving to 5-4 by virtue of last night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Andre Drummond was crucial, providing 22 points and 15 rebounds, as well as this perfectly imperfect possession early in the fourth quarter.
Given the ball a few feet north of the elbow, the big man patiently waited for a teammate to get open on a cut. He continued to wait as a few could not do that. He may have waited forever if there were no shot clock in play, so steely was his resolve.
But eventually he made his move to the basket. And by "move," I mean his arms and legs definitely moved despite there being no conceivable grand plan at work.
The result was an empty, yet emblematic possession.
What is Drummond trying to tell us? Nothing? Or that the NBA has become too dependent on giving it to one guy and insisting he cook?
As with all literary analysis, it can be as surface-level or deep as you please. That's the beauty of art.