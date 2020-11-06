Anderson Cooper: The President Is Like an Obese Turtle Flailing on His Back
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 5, 2020, 8:34 PM EST
Anderson Cooper has pretty much had it with Donald Trump. After Trump's latest press conference where he espoused various conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Cooper was not polite.
The longtime CNN anchor took to the air and compared Trump to, "An obese turtle flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over."
Video evidence is below:
Yikes.
Look, we're all on edge trying to figure out how this election will play out while wishing Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania would all hurry their asses up. That said, I think we can all agree Cooper painted a pretty funny visual.
I don't know about the rest of you but I've barely slept this week. Hopefully this is all over soon so we can all move on with our lives.