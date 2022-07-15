Roundup: Ana de Armas at 'The Gray Man' Premiere; Ivana Trump Dies at 73; G.G. Jackson Decommits From UNC
The Secret Service deleted texts around Jan. 6 after watchdog sought records ... Ivana Trump died at 73 ... We're still not sure if Armie Hammer is actually selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands ... Simone Oliver steps down as Refinery29 editor-in-chief ... Brace for Derek Jeter overload ... It was the media's fault, says Tom Brady ... Kevin Spacey is going to have trouble keeping roles ... Ana de Armas stunned at "The Gray Man" premiere ... Joe Manchin rejects climate, tax pieces of Biden agenda ... Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more bank earnings ... Hollywood COVID protocols extended ... Noah Schnapp on Will's sexuality on "Stranger Things" ... Suns matched Deandre Ayton's Pacers offer sheet ... Five-star G.G. Jackson decommits from North Carolina ... USWNT cruises into CONCACAF final ... Leaderboard at the Open Championship ...
Daniel Kaluuya braved the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Dana Carvey and Conan O'Brien talk about Norm Macdonald.
Chris Jericho discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon.
Blink 182 -- "All the Small Things"