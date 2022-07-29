Roundup: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Sebastian Vettel to Retire; Mets Pull Off Trade With Reds
Sebastian Vettel to retire after F1 season ... Falcons name Marcus Mariota starting quarterback ... Joe Buck underwent another hair transplant ... Democrats planning legislation to ban stock trading in Congress ... Amazon employees claim racist work environment ... Kentucky flooding could cause double-digit deaths ... Republicans deal blow to veterans by blocking "burn pit" legislation ... Stock futures rise heading into Friday ... Ben Affleck will play Batman again ... MGM is developing a "Drago" spinoff of "Creed" ... DK Metcalf agrees to new, three-year extension with Seahawks ... Mets land Tyler Naquin, Phillip Diehl from Reds ... Jamal Adams suffered hand injury ... Aaron Judge did it again ...
I was in the audience for Dashboard Confessional Unplugged [The Ringer]
Norway is obsessed with Freya, the walrus who rose to fame while sinking boats [NBC News]
"Don't Wanna Draft" list for fantasy football [CBS Sports]
A look at David Bakhtiari's long recovery from ACL surgery [The Athletic]
Could a Shohei Ohtani trade really happen? [Yahoo Sports]
Top 5 fantasy sleepers for 2022 [The Big Lead]
