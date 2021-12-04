Roundup: Ana de Armas Joins 'Ghosted'; Trail Blazers Fire Neil Olshey; Mark Turgeon Out at Maryland
Parents of Michigan school shooter charged ... The Army has upgraded its physical fitness exam ... Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey ... Stocks fell again on Friday ... Omicron variant is spreading faster than Delta ... Hiring slowed last month but unemployment dropped to 4.2 percent ... New Twitter CEO is making big changes ... Ana de Armas replacing Scarlett Johansson in "Ghosted" ... Antoine Fuqua signs deal with Netflix ... Oregon is offering an extension to Mario Cristobal ... Miami plans to pursue Cristobal ... Mark Turgeon out at Maryland ... Notre Dame hires Marcus Freeman as head coach ... Spencer Rattler might be headed to UCLA ... Utah trounced Oregon in the Pac-12 title game ...
Simu Liu faced down the 10 wings of the Hot Ones gauntlet:
David: A short film by Zach Woods:
Bill Burr's entire interview from The Pat McAfee Show:
The Beatles -- "Don't Let Me Down" (from their rooftop concert)