Roundup: Ana de Armas Fans Sue Universal; Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Congress; Pro Bowl Selections Announced
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic address to Congress ... Winter storm warning issued for millions across U.S. ... Senate struggles to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill ... Stock futures up heading into Thursday trading ... Home sales fell 7.7 percent in November ... Ana de Armas' fans are suing Universal pictures ... "Wednesday" had a huge week ... A review of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" ... Pro Bowl selections are out ... Winners and losers of National Signing Day ... Travis Hunter transferred to Colorado ... Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade headline Basketball HOF nominees ... Franco Harris died at 72 ... Ranking the best lineups in baseball ... Pascal Siakam scored 52 at Madison Square Garden ...
Watch Zelenskyy's entire address to Congress.
The best sketch from Austin Butler's episode of SNL.
Puss in Boots can't feel his tail while eating spicy wings.
Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan discussed acting.
The Highwomen -- "The Chain" (live on the Howard Stern Show)