Roundup: Ana de Armas Fans Lose Lawsuit; Damar Hamlin Makes Bills Roster; Must-Watch Games For Week 1 of the NFL
The latest on Hurricane Idalia ... Proud Boys could get record sentences in Jan. 6 seditions conspiracy case ... Lahaina death toll remains unknown ... Stock futures flat after another winning day on Wall Street ... Russia, Putin struggle with falling ruble, rising prices ... Mark Thompson expected to lead CNN ... Ukraine's elite snipers fight Russians, bullet by bullet ... A review of "The Equalizer 3" ... Ana de Armas fans lose lawsuit against Universal ... Five late-night hosts team up with Spotify for a limited podcast about the WGA strike ... Gregg Berhalter has yet to resolve Gio Reyna dispute ... Alex Cobb lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth ... Yankees considering bringing up Jasson Dominguez ... Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster ... Must-watch games during Week 1 of the NFL ...
Highlights from Alex Cobb's near no-hitter.
Matthew Macfadyen on his favorite Succession line.
The trailer for Amazon's Kelce.
The trailer for Netflix's Reptile.
