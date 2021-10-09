Roundup: Ana de Armas Redefines 'Bond Girl'; Russell Wilson Has Finger Surgery; Wilder vs. Fury III Preview
Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger ... Joe Biden rejects executive privilege request over January 6 documents ... Trump's DC hotel lost $70 million during his presidency .... ISIS working to undermine Taliban ... World leaders reach deal on global corporate tax rate ... U.S. hiring was weak in September ... Two parents found guilty in college admissions scandal ... CDC meets on Moderna, J&J boosters ... "No Time to Die" broke a Bond movie record ... How Ana de Armas redefined the "Bond Girl" ... Panthers sign Sasha Barkov to $80 million extension ... Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol ... Randy Arozarena is amazing ... Trey Lance likely to make first start for 49ers ... Ohtani, Tatis, Harper finalists for Hank Aaron Award ... Kyrie Irving can practice but not play in Brooklyn ... Fury vs. Wilder III preview and predictions ...
