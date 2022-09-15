Roundup: Ana de Armas Gets Standing Ovation For 'Blonde'; Rail Strike Looms; USMNT Releases Pre-World Cup Roster
Chess world rocked by rumors of anal beads and artificial intelligence ... Jesse Powell dies at 51 ... Not even Dr. Oz's voters like him ... Gisele Bundchen admits she would like Tom Brady to be “more present” ... Ana de Armas got a 14-minute standing ovation for "Blonde" performance ... Looming rail strike could cripple U.S. economy ... Queen Elizabeth lies in state at Westminster ... COVID deaths are at lowest point since March 2020 ... Stock futures up after bounce back day ... Wendy Williams checked into a wellness facility ... R. Kelly found guilty in child porn case ... Erling Haaland scored a ridiculous goal ... Full recap of Champions League action ... Serena Williams hints at coming out of retirement ... J.K. Dobbins a full practice participant for Ravens ... Jeff Pearlman disowns Brett Favre biography ... USMNT releases roster for pre-World Cup camp ... George R. R. Martin is excited football is back ...
The trailer for Apple TV+'s Shantaram has been released.
Trailer for the second season of Cherish the Day is out.
Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will battle for AEW title.
Ed Sheeran -- "Galway Girl"