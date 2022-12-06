Roundup: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Off 'GMA3'; Brazil Cruises at World Cup; Trea Turner to the Phillies
The NBA is cracking down on traveling ... Excellent profile of Tony Reali ... Russia unleashes air strikes across Ukraine as West pressures Moscow on oil ... Chris Fallica on his ESPN exit ... Early voting in Georgia broke records ... Kirstie Alley died at 71 ... Chinese hackers stole millions in Covid benefits ... Real ID deadline extended two years ... Sam Bankman-Fried could spend years in prison over FTX implosion ... Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes pulled from "GMA3" after affair ... Fox News parts ways with Laura Trump ... All-MLB team released ... Four quarterbacks named Heisman Trophy finalists ... Tom Brady rallied the Bucs past the Saints ... The Phillies gave Trea Turner a huge deal ... Justin Verlander to the Mets ...
Brazil dominated South Korea 4-1 at the 2022 World Cup.
Highlights from Croatia's win over Japan in penalty kicks.
The first trailer for HBO's The Last of Us has been released.
First trailer for Champions has been released.
Blink-182 -- "Edging'