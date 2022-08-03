Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett is not having the season he wanted to. The Kansas City Royals reliever has an ERA of 5.27 and a 1.39 WHIP in what has been a rough campaign. It got worse Tuesday night, as Garrett was caught on camera throwing a drink at a Chicago White Sox fan during a game.
Here's video of the incident:
Now, we have no idea what the context of this is, and as we've seen repeatedly, MLB fans cross the line all the time. I'm not condoning Garrett's actions, but we don't know what preceded this.
Garrett took to Twitter and responded to the video after it began circulating:
Again, we don't know the context. Maybe more video will come out, or other people will come forward with more to the story.
On the season Garrett is 2-1 with the aforementioned 5.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. While he has 28 strikeouts and has only allowed 14 hits in 27.1 innings, he has also surrendered 24 walks. Which is an insane number.
The White Sox beat the Royals 9-2 Tuesday night.