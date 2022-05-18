Roundup: Amber Heard Wraps Testimony; John Fetterman Wins PA Senate Primary; Magic Win NBA Draft Lottery
Congressional hearing on UFOs disappointing, light on bombshells ... Joe Biden calls white supremacy a "poison" in America ... Amber Heard finished testimony in Johnny Depp libel lawsuit trial ... Stock market stages comeback as Dow rises more than 400 points ... John Fetterman won the Democratic Pennsylvania senate primary ... Mariupol siege appears over as Ukrainian defenders emerge from ruins ... Ukraine has retaken Kharkiv ... The Fox upfronts revealed an odd roster ... Elon Musk and Twitter seem further from a deal ... Netflix laid off about 150 employees ... Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw main event ... Matt Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB ... Orlando Magic win NBA draft lottery ... Heat beat Celtics in Game 1 behind 41 from Jimmy Butler ... Nate Eovaldi allowed five home runs in one inning ...
