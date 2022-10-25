Amazon's Thursday Night Football Ratings Are Plummeting
Amazon has invested a lot in its foray into NFL programming with Thursday Night Football. The company hired an all-star broadcasting team and had a marquee game in Week 2 to launch things. Apparently, it's been all downhill since from a ratings perspective.
According to Nielsen, Amazon Prime scored 13 million viewers for Week 2's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. It has mostly been a steady decline since. Ratings bottomed out in Week 7 as 7.8 million viewers turned in for the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.
That's not great. It doesn't help that the games have largely been awful.
Amazon hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to broadcast games and brought in Kaylee Hartung as a sideline reporter. If that wasn't enough, they've also stocked their pregame coverage with big names. Charissa Thompson hosts, while Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth are in as analysts.
This has been a big undertaking, so the ratings drop has to be concerning for the company.