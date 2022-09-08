Amazon Gives Sports Comedy a Try With a Weekly NFL Recap Show Hosted by Taran Killam
Amazon is going to attempt a football comedy show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, former Saturday Night Live performer Taran Killam will host a weekly recap show called The NFL Pile On every Wednesday at 7pm. He'll be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and guests each week to "take a comedic look at some moments from the previous week’s NFL games." Via THR:
The NFL Pile On “will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas will be fair game.”
Killam, who grew up in California, is a Rams fan who helped announce their pick at the 2022 NFL Draft(pictured above) and hosted a Rams roundtable ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The show will be produced by NFL Films, so they should have access to just about everything, but you have to wonder if everything will really be "fair game." Sports comedies don't exactly have a great track record of success and it is still an NFL show that relies on NFL footage and will air on Amazon, an NFL broadcast partner.
Having said that, it is admirable that Amazon continues to experiment with their shiny new toy. They went out and got a high-profile crew to work the games in Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. They brought back Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm and are trying another alternate broadcast with Dude Perfect. And now weekly football jokes. Who knows what they'll try next.