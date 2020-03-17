Amari Cooper Staying With Cowboys
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 16 2020
Amari Cooper is staying with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter reports:
As always, we have to see about what amount of this is fully guaranteed and what amount is guaranteed for injury. Oftentimes in the NFL, the first two years of blockbuster deals like this are fully guaranteed and then part or all of the third is guaranteed for injury.
So the Cowboys are running it back with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper -- it still remains to be seen whether they will work out a long-term deal with Dak, or whether he will wind up delaying signing the tender and thus missing some of the early practices as Mike McCarthy installs his new offense.