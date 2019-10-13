Amari Cooper Has Quad Injury, Unlikely to Return Against Jets
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019
Amari Cooper can be added to the Dallas Cowboys' growing injury list. The Pro Bowl wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury and appears unlikely to return for the second half of Dallas' Week 6 game against the New York Jets.
Cooper had just one catch for three yards on Sunday before departing the game. On the season he has 33 reception for 515 yards and five touchdowns.
The Cowboys are already missing Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Randall Cobb. Now Cooper, Dorance Armstrong and Anthony Brown have gone down in this week's game, while Dak Prescott got checked for a concussion. They're dropping like flies in Big D.