Amari Cooper Has Quad Injury, Unlikely to Return Against Jets By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper can be added to the Dallas Cowboys' growing injury list. The Pro Bowl wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury and appears unlikely to return for the second half of Dallas' Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is questionable to return with a quad injury. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2019

Amari Cooper is standing with Devin Smith and some of the strength coaches on the sideline. He's got his helmet in his hands, but his body language does not suggest that he's planning to go in right now. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 13, 2019

Amari Cooper doesn’t have his helmet. He’s standing over by Devin Smith, who is inactive. Cooper’s day might be done https://t.co/IlHfvpROru — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2019

Cooper had just one catch for three yards on Sunday before departing the game. On the season he has 33 reception for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys are already missing Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Randall Cobb. Now Cooper, Dorance Armstrong and Anthony Brown have gone down in this week's game, while Dak Prescott got checked for a concussion. They're dropping like flies in Big D.