Amari Cooper Has Quad Injury, Unlikely to Return Against Jets

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a touchdown pass reception against Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Amari Cooper can be added to the Dallas Cowboys' growing injury list. The Pro Bowl wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury and appears unlikely to return for the second half of Dallas' Week 6 game against the New York Jets.

Cooper had just one catch for three yards on Sunday before departing the game. On the season he has 33 reception for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys are already missing Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Randall Cobb. Now Cooper, Dorance Armstrong and Anthony Brown have gone down in this week's game, while Dak Prescott got checked for a concussion. They're dropping like flies in Big D.