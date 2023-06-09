Roundup: Amanda Seyfried Talks Career Regrets; Bill Murray Dating Kelis; Panthers Win Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case ... Supreme Court rules in favor of black voters in Alabama ... A look at when the smoke could clear from NYC skies ... The haze has begun to lift ... China's producer prices plunge the most in seven years ... Saudi crown price threatened "major" economic pain on U.S. ... Ukraine targets Russian lines as counteroffensive picks up ... Amanda Seyfried reveals career regrets ... Emmy nomination predictions ... Bill Murray is dating Kelis ... Tom Holland is taking a year off from acting ... Jose Ramirez blasted three home runs ... Latest NBA draft rumors ... Oklahoma softball won its third-straight NCAA title ... Tyler Herro will miss Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... Jerry Dipoto thinks the Mariners are bad ...
The Big Ten's newest additions are logistically irrational [Sports Illustrated]
What's next for the Spider-Verse? [The Ringer]
Latest MLB power rankings [ESPN]
An oral history of Top Chef [The Hollywood Reporter]
This indictment of Donald Trump is different [The Atlantic]
LIV executive called Rory McIlroy "that little bitch" [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Panthers' win over Vegas in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Rosalía made her way through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
Diego Luna and Hayden Christensen discuss acting.
The Weeknd, Madonna, Playboi Carti -- "Popular"