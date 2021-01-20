Amanda Gorman Steals Show at Inauguration With Poem, 'The Hill We Climb'
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 20, 2021, 1:49 PM EST
Amanda Gorman made history today as she became the youngest poet to ever perform at a presidential inauguration. Gorman, just 22, overcame a speech impediment to become America's first youth poet laureate. She did it again by performing at the swearing in of Joe Biden. Gorman followed an excellent speech from the 46th president with a what may live on forever as the lasting highlight of the day.
Gorman had trouble writing the poem, entitled "The Hill We Climb," and then the Capitol riot took place and she finished it that night.
She has previously said that she wants to run for president in 2036, and man, will this make for a campaign ad.