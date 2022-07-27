Roundup: Alyssa Farah Griffin Joins 'The View'; DOJ Investigating Trump; 49ers All-In on Trey Lance
Mike Pence took shots at Donald Trump during speech ... Justice Department investigating Trump's actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe ... Pacific Northwest faces massive heat wave ... Monkeypox cases continue to rise ... Stocks drop after Walmart profit warning ... Sequel to "The Gray Man" set at Netflix ... "Leave It to Beaver" star Tony Dow dies at 77 ... Alyssa Farah Griffin replacing Meghan McCain on "The View" ... Russia quitting the International Space Station ... Historic St. Louis flooding causes at least one death ... Kristin Cavallari got a new tattoo ... 49ers officially turning page to Trey Lance ... Carlos Rodon injured teammates during tantrums Tuesday night ...
The trailer for Pearl.
Excellent stuff.
This actually looks... funny?
Guns N' Roses -- "Live and Let Die"