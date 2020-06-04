Alvin Kamara Gets Personal in Twitter Thread About Being Black in America
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 04 2020
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara got real on Thursday. A day after teammate Drew Brees was raked over the coals for his stand against kneeling during the national anthem, Kamara took to Twitter to explain some of his experience of being a black man in America. It was powerful stuff.
The entire thread is below:
This is deeply personal insight from Kamara, and he makes some great points. The most important is this quote: "until you are black in America, you won't truly understand what it is to be black in america and that's fine. But don't act like this doesn't exist or isn't real."
I truly don't know how anyone could argue with that. You can't explain what something is like until you have experienced it for yourself.
Kamara also seemed to imply he will be kneeling during the national anthem when the NFL returns this fall.
It's worth noting Brees has apologized for his comments from Wednesday.