Video of Alleged Alvin Kamara Nightclub Assault Released
On Tuesday night, video of an alleged assault involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others was released. The incident happened on February 5, 2022 in Last Vegas during the NFL's Pro Bowl week. The video is exactly what you'd expect from a group assault.
Last week, Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men were indicted by a grand jury for assaulting a man in Las Vegas during the incident. All four men were charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantical bodily harm.
Here's the video that has surfaced, be warned it is violent.
Yeah that's certainly a beating in a nightclub.