Alvin Kamara Rocking Some Sick Christmas Cleats For Saints-Vikings
By Liam McKeone | Dec 25, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals. Today marks a special Christmas for NFL fans as the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in a rare December 25 football game. Christmas usually belongs to the NBA, but occasionally the NFL will slip a game in like today.
To honor the occasion, Alvin Kamara is wearing some dope cleats.
'Tis the season to rack up big yards and a win, eh, Alvin? Kamara and the Saints would certainly like this win to keep their one-game lead in the division. The Vikings are battling for their playoff lives, though, and won't go down easy.
Unfortunately, this kind of drip cannot be overcome. Saints by a million.