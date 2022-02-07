Alvin Kamara Arrested For Battery in Las Vegas Shortly After Pro Bowl
By Stephen Douglas
Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in bodily harm on Sunday according to the Las Vegas police. Kamara played in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday and the incident that led to the arrested allegedly took place on the Vegas strip later sometime after the game. Police repsonded to a call from a hospital at 5:50pm where a person reported the battery and police determined it was Kamara.
Kamara had four catches for 23 yards in the Pro Bowl as the AFC beat the NFC, 41-35.
Kamara was 14th in the NFL in rushing this season with 898 yards. He signed a 5-year contract extension with the Saints before the 2020 season and is set for a big pay increase next season.