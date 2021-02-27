Alligator Eats Fish During Workday Championship Broadcast
By Liam McKeone | Feb 27, 2021, 3:52 PM EST
The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession is the golf tournament of the weekend. The actual match is a good one, with Collin Morikawa leading the way at the time of writing at -15. Even better, we got some alligator action on the broadcast.
In the latest edition of "Nature Is Metal," the crew on location chose to zoom in for a close-up of this here alligator. The alligator, sensing its moment, took the opportunity to gobble down a fish as lunch. It was awesome.
Hell yeah! That sure spices up a sleepy Saturday afternoon. Someone needs to interview the alligator. Get him a late-night spot and ask if he's related to the alligator Happy Gilmore battled with all those years ago. The ratings would be sublime.