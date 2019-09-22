Video: Allen Hurns Takes Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Hit [UPDATE]
By Bobby Burack | Sep 22 2019
A scary moment occurred in the the first quarter of the Cowboys-Dolphins game when wide receiver Allen Hurns took a dangerous-looking helmet-to-helmet hit from Jeff Heath.
This did not look like an intentional hit from Heath. It came from a bang-bang play, that, unfortunately, resulted in a player suffering a dangerous hit that left the stadium speechless. The good news, however, is Hurns was able to walk off on his own.
Hurns is being checked right now for a concussion. We will update this article if and when more news become available.
UPDATE: Hurns has been ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion.