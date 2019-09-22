Video: Allen Hurns Takes Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Hit [UPDATE] By Bobby Burack | Sep 22 2019 Eric Espada/Getty Images

A scary moment occurred in the the first quarter of the Cowboys-Dolphins game when wide receiver Allen Hurns took a dangerous-looking helmet-to-helmet hit from Jeff Heath.

Allen Hurns has no luck while playing at AT&T Stadium... #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/z5zC2WjydN — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 22, 2019

#MIAvsDAL#AllenHurns WR for concussion check. This picture alone (with posturing) indicates he will be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/7E81kHKFaJ — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) September 22, 2019

This did not look like an intentional hit from Heath. It came from a bang-bang play, that, unfortunately, resulted in a player suffering a dangerous hit that left the stadium speechless. The good news, however, is Hurns was able to walk off on his own.

Hurns is being checked right now for a concussion. We will update this article if and when more news become available.

UPDATE: Hurns has been ruled out of the rest of the game with a concussion.