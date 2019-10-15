All The Green Bay Packers Had to Do to Get Those Big, Questionable Penalties Was Ask By Stephen Douglas | Oct 15 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were the recipients of some very advantageous calls late in their 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Trey Flowers was called for two questionable penalties for hands to the face of Packers tackle David Bakhtiari on the final two Green Bay drives. Why did the officials make those calls? Well, it turns out Bakhtiari asked for them. Via USA TODAY:

“I said, ‘Hey, are we not calling hands to the face again? Because the past three plays, I’ve been staring at the sky.’ And he’s like, you know, he’s not looking at my side, but I at least made him aware.”

Bakhtiari is a former All-Pro, but I'm sure plenty of guys of his caliber complain about no-calls all the time. So why did he get such big (and bad!) calls in such important spots? The only thing we can think of is that Bakhtiari was in Pitch Perfect 2. That's the kind of thing that turns a good player into a star who not only gets, but deserves all the calls.

Today the NFL admitted the second call was wrong, as was the decision to eliminate the Bellas from the Riff-off in the original, Packers-free, Pitch Perfect film. So while it's nice the NFL admits they got one wrong, they can't or won't fix either result.